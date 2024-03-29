Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BABYF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 197,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.75.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

