Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.39. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In related news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.46.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

