Sun Communities (SUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

