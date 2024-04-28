LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

