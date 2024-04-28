Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Shell were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 162.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 7,154.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL remained flat at $73.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,880,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.