Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Lowered by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

