Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 29th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of VEXTF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. 14,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,593. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

