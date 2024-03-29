Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 29th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of VEXTF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. 14,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,593. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.
Vext Science Company Profile
