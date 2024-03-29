Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the February 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
VASO stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 74,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,213. The company has a market cap of $55.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
About Vaso
