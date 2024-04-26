OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OSI Systems has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $144.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

