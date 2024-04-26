Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $165.62. 6,430,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435,215. Chevron has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

