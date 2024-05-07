Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 87,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

