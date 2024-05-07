Reviewing Globalink Investment (GLLI) & Its Competitors

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Globalink Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalink Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A $1.32 million -158.57 Globalink Investment Competitors $1.17 billion $87.73 million 58.37

Analyst Ratings

Globalink Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Globalink Investment. Globalink Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Globalink Investment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalink Investment Competitors 126 570 872 14 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.91%. Given Globalink Investment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globalink Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -25.02% 2.50% Globalink Investment Competitors -35.13% -44.66% 0.01%

Summary

Globalink Investment rivals beat Globalink Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

