Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

DFAI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,984. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

