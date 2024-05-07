Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $16.26 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $295.53 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

