First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 39,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 801,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,565. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

