Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on THR. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
