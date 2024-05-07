PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00 to $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. 533,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

