Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 446,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.