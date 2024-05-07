Loews (NYSE:L) Issues Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. 38,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,934. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

