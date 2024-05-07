Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 460.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

