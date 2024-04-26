Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $437.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.09.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.65. 393,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.87. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

