PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) & Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Head to Head Review

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and Angi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Angi has a consensus price target of $4.11, suggesting a potential upside of 61.03%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Angi.

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -34.27% Angi -2.84% -3.15% -1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and Angi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million 20.29 -$53.33 million N/A N/A Angi $1.36 billion 0.94 -$40.94 million ($0.08) -31.88

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

Summary

PSQ beats Angi on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ



PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Angi



Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

