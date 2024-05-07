Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

