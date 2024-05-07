Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,828 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of F opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

