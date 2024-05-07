Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

