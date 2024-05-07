Threshold (T) Trading Up 11% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $368.59 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,599.72 or 0.99985443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03695226 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,600,612.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

