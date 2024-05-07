BitTorrent-New Market Cap Tops $1.19 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $26.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001473 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001270 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000122 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $29,581,467.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

