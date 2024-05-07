UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.30.

ULS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ULS stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last three months.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.