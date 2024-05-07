GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Buys Shares of 3,900 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $222.46. 70,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

