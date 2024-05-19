Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,479,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $398.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.97 and a 200-day moving average of $358.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

