Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,298. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

