Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1 %

BG opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

