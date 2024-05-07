PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PTC by 67.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 277,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,054,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PTC by 1,675.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 230,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.06. 136,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,482. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $127.89 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

