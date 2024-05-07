Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $343.01. 509,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,982. The company has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.16 and its 200 day moving average is $343.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

