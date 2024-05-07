Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.65 and a 200 day moving average of $240.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

