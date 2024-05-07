Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Prothena Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. Prothena has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $79.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
