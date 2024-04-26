Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 84,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,832,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.