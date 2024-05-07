Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $857.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

