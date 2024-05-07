Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $5,162,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OMAB opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

