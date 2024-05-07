Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

