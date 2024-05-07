Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,857,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

