Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $302,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

