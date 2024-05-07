National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,475 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after buying an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,656,000 after buying an additional 805,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

