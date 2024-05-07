Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

