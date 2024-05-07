Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,294 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,035,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,051,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

