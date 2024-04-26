Evercore ISI Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,200.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.31.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,048.67. 151,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,444. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,097.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,014.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

