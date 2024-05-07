Critical Analysis: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) & Tanger (NYSE:SKT)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Tanger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanger 0 3 3 0 2.50

Tanger has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Tanger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tanger is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Tanger 20.27% 17.72% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Tanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Tanger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $102.33 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Tanger $464.41 million 6.46 $99.15 million $0.91 30.14

Tanger has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tanger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tanger beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.