Shopify (SHOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 859.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.