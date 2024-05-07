Shopify (SHOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shopify Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE SHOP opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 859.98 and a beta of 2.20.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
