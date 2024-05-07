Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.77 million. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

