BMO Capital Markets Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

OTEX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 23.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Open Text by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

